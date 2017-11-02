Trump’s Consumer Product Safety Nominee Defended Deadly Products

Dana Baiocco, President Donald Trump’s pick to sit on the Consumer Product Safety Commission, made her name helping companies avoid responsibility for harmful products. A partner at law firm Jones Day, Baiocco has represented big tobacco and fought in court against asbestos workers who developed mesothelioma.
But the cases she’s litigated that may conflict most directly with the CPSC’s mission of protecting the public from dangerous products involve all-terrain vehicles. While the CPSC was leading a campaign over ATV safety, Baiocco was representing Yamaha in several suits over its two-person Rhino ATV.
One involved a 14-year-old boy named Michael Kennedy, who was driving a Yamaha Rhino on a gravel road in North Carolina in 2004, when the ATV tipped over onto its side. The boy’s legs were trapped under it. When they were freed, his bones were so badly broken they poked through his skin at several points, …