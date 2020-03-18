Trump’s Company Paid Bribes to Reduce Property Taxes, Assessors Say

Author:     Heather Vogell and Katherine Sullivan
Source:     ProPublica | WNYC
Publication Date:     March 11, 1:35 p.m. EDT
 Link: https://www.propublica.org/article/trumps-company-paid-bribes-to-reduce-property-taxes-assessors-say"

Credit: fivethirtyeight

With Criminal Trump and his family, it is always a grift, or a bribe, or some sleazy finagle. Here’s the latest proof of that. There just doesn’t seem to be an honest thought in their heads. This may matter to you, and it certainly matters to me. But Trumpers? They don’t care. In the midst of the biggest healthcare crisis since the polio scare of the 1950s, and a screw-up of unparalleled proportions, Trump’s approval rating according to fivethirtyeight has hardly changed. The latest poll I have seen shows 74% of Trumplicans approve of Trump’s performance, while only 8% of Democrats do.

The Trump Organization paid bribes, through middlemen, to New York City tax assessors to lower its property tax bills for several Manhattan buildings in the 1980s and 1990s, according to five former tax assessors and city employees as well as a former Trump Organization employee.

Two of the five city employees said they personally took bribes to lower the assessment on a Trump property; the other three said they had indirect knowledge of the payments.

The city employees were among 18 indicted in 2002 for taking bribes in exchange for lowering the valuations of properties, which in turn reduced the taxes owed for the buildings. All of the 18 eventually pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Manhattan except for one, who died before his case was resolved.

No building owners were charged, though the addresses of some of the properties involved became public. Trump Organization buildings were not on that list. No evidence has emerged that Donald Trump personally knew of or participated in the alleged bribery.

Trump denied any wrongdoing at the time, and the Trump Organization …

Link to Full Article:  Trump’s Company Paid Bribes to Reduce Property Taxes, Assessors Say

Shocked! Who would have thunk it? Is this story going viral?

1 hour ago

