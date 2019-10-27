Trump’s Border Wall Is a Multi-Billion Dollar Corporate Handout

Author:     ick Buxton & Todd Miller
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     October 19, 2019
 Link: https://truthout.org/articles/trumps-border-wall-is-a-multi-billion-dollar-corporate-handout/"

Here is the story beneath the story of Trump’s wall. As usual it is a tale of corruption and special interests. The United States has entered into a era of corruption that makes the Roman empire look good.

Donald Trump inspects border wall prototypes in San Diego, California, on March 13, 2018.

Donald Trump is a master of distraction, but he is also an illusionist and there are few illusions bigger than his favourite obsession – the US border wall. On 1 October the New York Times reported that Trump told aides he would like to electrify his proposed wall and add to it a water-filled trench, stocked with snakes or alligators. Much of the wall that Trump fantasises about already exists – 654 miles of physical barriers – built long before he came to office. The existing border is also far more deadly in effect than even Trump’s own disturbed imaginings. A physical wall can be easily cut through, climbed over or burrowed beneath, but it’s more difficult to escape the violence of the US border regime already in place.

Trump’s wall is a clever sleight of hand. For his supporters, the wall has become a powerful symbol of hostility to outsiders, suppressing national pathologies, history and injustices. But it also distracts attention from those who have most to benefit from its construction – a small number of multinational corporations.

Since 2006, the Customs and Border Protection …

Felipe
Guest
Felipe

I read the article. It talks about who profits from border security and over what time period. Virtually all the information is about what has happened since Bill Clinton and before Donald Trump. Thus, the title is very misleading.
Second, it says Trump has “an obsession” with the border wall. A better label is “trying to fill a campaign promise”. I realize that is not expected by candidates but I, personally, like the concept.
I am no fan of most Trump policies but I am a fan of unbiased reporting. This article is not an example of that.

