Trump’s Appeal to the Cognitively Challenged

Author:     TOM JACOBS
Source:     Pacific Standard
Publication Date:     OCT 4, 2018
 Link: https://psmag.com/news/trumps-appeal-to-the-cognitively-challenged"

SR deals with facts, and well-conducted research data. Here are some facts from well-conducted research. Today Trump, according to fivethirtyeight, is at 42.3% approval rating. This is the fundamental crisis in America; everything else, including Trump, flows from this.

Cognitively challenged Trump voter
Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty

During the 2016 election, Donald Trump famously proclaimed “I love the poorly educated!” Well, if “poorly educated” is a euphemism for “cognitively challenged,” new research finds they loved him right back.

It reports Trump voters, on average, performed more poorly than Hillary Clintonsupporters on a standard test widely regarded as a good indicator of intellectual ability.

“Intellectual factors played an important role in the 2016 election,” writes a research team led by Yoav Ganzach of Tel Aviv University. “These results suggest that the 2016 U.S. presidential election had less to do with party affiliation, income, or education, and more to do with basic cognitive ability.”

In the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, Ganzach and his colleagues analyzed data from the American National Election Studies, which included 5,914 participants in 2012 and 4,271 in 2016.

Besides expressing their attitudes toward that year’s presidential candidates, participants took a standard test of verbal ability. Specifically, they were presented with 10 sets of words, and asked “to identify the word or phrase in a set of five that was the closest to the target word.”

While hardly comprehensive, the test “is considered a …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Trump’s Appeal to the Cognitively Challenged

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com