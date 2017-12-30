‘Trumpism’ is ingrained in white America. When he goes, it will remain

Author:     Cas Mudde
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Thursday 28 Decemver 2017 | 0716 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/dec/28/donald-trump-white-america-republican-party"

I started out to write an essay much like this, then came across this one. This is the truth about America no one wants to talk about. We have about a third of our population is a fear fugue that is financed and manipulated by uber-rich to their own ends.

Donald Trump doesn’t control ‘Trumpism’. He is merely the current voice of the radicalised base.
Credit: Bryan R. Smith/AFP/

The author Tom Wolfe once wrote: “The dark night of fascism is always descending in the United States and yet lands only in Europe.” He was reflecting a consensus, shared by public and scholars alike, that far right politics is a European phenomenon, at odds with “American values”. It is a conviction so deeply held that it has left the US blind to reality.

Any example of far-right politics is explained away as exceptional, not representative of the “real” America, from “lone wolf” terrorists such as the Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh to the rise of Trumpism.

Rather than address the structural conditions that have made anti-government militias a permanent presence in the US, but not in any other advanced democracy, or which have fuelled previous populist radical right movements such as the Tea Party, explanations focus on individuals such as Donald Trump or their Rasputin figures such as Steve Bannon.

This “externalisation” of the far right was at its …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  ‘Trumpism’ is ingrained in white America. When he goes, it will remain

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com