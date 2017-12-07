Trump White House Weighing Plans for Private Spies to Counter “Deep State” Enemies

Author:     Matthew Cole and Jeremy Scahill
Source:     The Intercept
Publication Date:     December 4 2017, 7:24
Link: https://theintercept.com/2017/12/04/trump-white-house-weighing-plans-for-private-spies-to-counter-deep-state-enemies/"

A non-governmental contract secret police that reports only to the President. I think Donald Trump has delusions of dictatorship, and about a third of the country supports him in his aspirations, and that is how he feels comfortable going ahead with the dismantlement of the American government. The trouble with America, is Americans.

Erik Prince
Credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

The Trump Administration is considering a set of proposals developed by Blackwater founder Erik Prince and a retired CIA officer — with assistance from Oliver North, a key figure in the Iran-Contra scandal — to provide CIA Director Mike Pompeo and the White House with a global, private spy network that would circumvent official U.S. intelligence agencies, according to several current and former U.S. intelligence officials and others familiar with the proposals. The sources say the plans have been pitched to the White House as a means of countering “deep state” enemies in the intelligence community seeking to undermine Donald Trump’s presidency. The creation of such a program raises the possibility that the effort would be used to create an intelligence apparatus to justify the Trump administration’s political agenda. “Pompeo can’t trust the CIA bureaucracy, so we need to create this thing that reports just directly to him,” said a former senior U.S. intelligence official with firsthand knowledge of the proposals, in describing White House discussions. “It is a direct-action arm, totally off the books,” this person said, meaning the intelligence collected would not be shared with the rest of the CIA or the larger …
Link to Full Article:  Trump White House Weighing Plans for Private Spies to Counter “Deep State” Enemies

