Trump Is Turning the State Department into a Global Weapons Dealer

Remember Ronald Reagan’s “shining city on the hill,” as a metaphor for America? Well, a more apt metaphor under Trump might be  a sleazy sweaty thug in an alley selling guns. Read this report.

The Trump administration will soon announce its next move in the ongoing assault on diplomacy and human rights currently taking place in the United States. Through a plan dubbed “Buy American,” the administration is calling for U.S. attachés and diplomats to play a larger role in the sale of U.S. weapons, effectively solidifying their role as lobbyists for the arms industry rather than agents of diplomacy.

This means the State Department, the agency that is meant to foster diplomatic relations and maintain peaceful engagement with other countries, will now openly operate as a weapons dealer. The administration is essentially forcing the State Department to undermine itself, as seeking out and expanding opportunities for increased weapons sales are certainly not conducive to fostering peaceful global relations.

The “Buy American” plan will increase U.S. officials’ involvement in facilitating weapons sales, while simultaneously easing rules that limit U.S. weapons sales to governments with poor human rights records. The move displays an increasingly undeniable truth—that the United States government views human rights not as the foundation of human dignity but as an impediment to corporate profits.

More Riches for the Merchants of Death

Though it has long been the case, …

  1. Will
    Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Not that this has not been going on before Trump but now it’s very clear that we do not care for anyone else unless you are a paying customer. Trump is amplifying the bad and erasing the positive.

