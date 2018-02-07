Trump tells Pentagon to plan a military parade

Author:     Eli Watkins and Ryan Browne
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     7:56 PM ET, Tue February 6, 2018
 Link: https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/06/politics/military-parade-trump/index.html"

I think it is clear by both his actions and words that Donald Trump considers himself to the authoritarian leader of the United States and, like all autocrats, he loves the pomp and circumstance of military parades.

The media talk about this as arising from his visit to Paris and the military parade the French put on and that may be a factor. But I think what is really driving Trump are the North Korean military parades. I wonder if he will want one of the flagbearers to carry a flag with his face on it; or maybe just a big golden “T”.

This parade will cost millions of dollars, probably tens of millions, and Pennsylvania Avenue will have to be repaved. Imagine how many children that money could feed?

Personally, I think we should all boycott the parade. In fact if this really gets scheduled as Trump wants, I will start a petition urging people to boycott it.

Troops march past a portrait of the late leader Kim Jong Il during a military parade to mark the 65th anniversary of the country’s founding, Sept 9, 2013.
Credit: AP/Kim Kwang Hyon

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has asked for a military parade and the Pentagon is reviewing potential dates, Pentagon spokesman Charlie Summers said Tuesday.

The spokesman described the planning process as being in its “infancy.”
In response to the news, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that Trump had asked the Defense Department to “explore” the idea.
“President Trump is incredibly supportive of America’s great servicemembers who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe. He has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation,” Sanders said.
The Washington Post first reported Trump told top Pentagon brass last month he wants a military parade.
“The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France,” a military official told the paper. “This is being worked at the highest levels of the military.”
Trump’s meeting with senior military leaders last month included Vice President Mike Pence, White House chief of staff
  1. david axtell
    Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Next thing is he’ll want to build a big arch. All dictators like a big arch.

