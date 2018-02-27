Trump is tearing up the system that protects ordinary Americans from financial scams

Author:     Emily Stewart
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Feb 26, 2018, 11:30am EST
 Link: https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/2/26/17008864/trump-cfpb-mulvaney-investor-consumer-protections

The thing corrupt plutocrats hate the worst is uppity peasants. What to do? Well change the law so screwing the peasants out of their money is legal, of course. And that is exactly what the Trump administration has done. Here’s the story.

Office of Management and Budget Director and CFPB Interim Director Mick Mulvaney.
Credit: Win McNamee

Donald Trump ran for office promising to protect the “forgotten man and woman” and to Make America Great Again for Americans who feel left behind. “It’s not just the political system that’s rigged, it’s the whole economy,” he told supporters during a 2016 speech on the campaign trail. But now in office, Trump isn’t doing much to “un-rig” the system. His administration has systematically dismantled consumer protections for ordinary Americans and compromised protections for everyday investors as well.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under the guide of interim director Mick Mulvaney has moved to rein in many of the consumer protection and enforcement actions taken by his predecessor, Richard Cordray. The bureau has dropped cases against predatory payday lenders, reportedly rolled back its investigation of the Equifax data breach, and reformulated its mission to scale back its reach. Federal regulators in September released AIG from special government oversight mandated after the financial crisis and set aside a legal fight with MetLife. Enforcement actions at the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodities Futures Trading Commission, Wall Street’s top regulators, have declined, …

