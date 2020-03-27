Trump team failed to follow NSC’s pandemic playbook

I listen to the news, the tales of the disastrous crisis, realizing as I hear the news commentator go on that it didn’t need to be this way. America’s Coronavirus apocalyptic pandemic was no one’s fault, but the response to it is very much one person’s fault. It is the fault of Donald J. Trump, the worst president in America’s history. Almost everything he says is a lie, including his claim today that no one could have anticipated what is happening. Actually they could and did, and he was briefed on how to respond to it. But he chose to completely ignore it and even dismantled structures put in place by the Obama administration in anticipation of a pandemic. Here is the truth.

The 69-page preparation briefing Trump was given and ignored.

The Trump administration, state officials and even individual hospital workers are now racing against each other to get the necessary masks, gloves and other safety equipment to fight coronavirus — a scramble that hospitals and doctors say has come too late and left them at risk. But according to a previously unrevealed White House playbook, the government should’ve begun a federal-wide effort to procure that personal protective equipment at least two months ago.

“Is there sufficient personal protective equipment for healthcare workers who are providing medical care?” the playbook instructs its readers, as one early decision that officials should address when facing a potential pandemic. “If YES: What are the triggers to signal exhaustion of supplies? Are additional supplies available? If NO: Should the Strategic National Stockpile release PPE to states?”

The strategies are among hundreds of tactics and key policy decisions laid out in a 69-page National Security Council playbook on fighting pandemics, which POLITICO is detailing for the first time. Other recommendations include that the government move swiftly to fully detect potential outbreaks, secure supplemental funding and consider invoking the Defense Production Act — all steps in which

