Trump Supporters Disrupt Early Voting in Virginia

Author:     Nick Corasaniti and Stephanie Saul
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     September 19, 2020
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/19/us/politics/trump-supporters-early-voting-virginia.html"

Quite predictably the Trump cult does not like democracy in theory or practice. In Virginia, as this story describes, they are trying to disrupt voters and polling places.

Trumpers in Fairfax, Virginia try to disrupt voting

A group of Trump supporters waving campaign flags disrupted the second day of early voting in Fairfax, Va., on Saturday, chanting “four more years” as voters entered a polling location and, at one point, forming a line that voters had to walk around outside the site.

County election officials eventually were forced to open up a larger portion of the Fairfax County Government Center to allow voters to wait inside away from the Trump enthusiasts.

Election officials said that the group stayed about 100 feet from the entrance to the building and, contrary to posts on social media, were not directly blocking access to the building. But they acknowledged that some voters and polling staff members felt intimidated by what some saw as protesters.

“Citizens coming into and leaving the building did have to go by them,” Gary Scott, the general registrar of Fairfax County, said in a statement. “Those voters who were in line outside of the building were moved inside and we continued operations. Some voters, and elections staff, did feel intimidated by the crowd and we did provide escorts past the group. One of the escorts was the county …

Wilkie

It is time to look at limiting the amount of time allowed for campaigning. Then US has one of the longest periods at 596 days, while Mexico is only 147, England 139 and Canada only78 days per NPR.
It is utterly ridiculous the amount of money spent on the campaigning!

Gus diZerega

These people need immediate arrest, being tried for felony attacks on elections, incarcerated, and losing their right to vote for life. No exceptions.

