Trump Is Still Happily Mixing Government Affairs With His Private Businesses

Author:     Benjamin Hart
Source:     New York Magazine
Publication Date:     December 30, 2017 12:10 pm
 Link: http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/12/trump-still-mixing-government-affairs-with-private-business.html"

Trump is irrefutably a compulsive liar, nothing he says can be taken at face value. So why did anyone believe he would do what he said he would, and get out of direct involvement with his business interests? He certainly has not done so, as this report lays out, and it is plain to anyone who looks that he is treating the presidency like a cash cow to be milked to his benefit.

Trump in his Penthouse, a stunning example of Dictator Chic
Credit: Ben Baker/Redux

In a piece centered on President Trump’s special relationship with Mar-a-Lago, his opulent Florida club and preferred golfing destination, the Washington Post reports that President Trump not only solicits advice from the moneyed members of the place but also takes their opinions seriously.

“At Mar-a-Lago, anyone who can get within eyesight changes the game,” said a former White House official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to candidly discuss a sensitive subject, and referring to club members and guests who sometimes try the influence the president on policy, share an opinion on his administration or simply say hello. “Everyone who is angling for something knows to be there.

And later:

Trump often asks guests about foreign affairs or legislative accomplishments and solicits their opinions on certain aides or how the White House is doing. Earlier this year, Trump quizzed club members about the Paris climate accord and North Korea, one person familiar with his questions said. He has questioned Mar-a-Lago guests, alternatively, on the performance of former chief of staff Reince Priebus and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, his news coverage, their opinions of Congress

