Trump spirals further into fury – this time targeting the Supreme Court in a pressure campaign

President Donald Trump Friday afternoon followed up his morning tweetstorm with an attack targeting the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump is now trying to pressure the nine justices to take up the “far-fetched” and “baseless” Texas case, supported by 17 other attorneys general, that would literally void the votes of millions of Americans in four states Trump lost.
Legal experts on both sides of the aisle have called the case ridiculous and say it has no chance, but that isn’t stopping Trump (who also had a “disgraced white supremacist” attorney file a motion to allow him to join the case.)Take advantage of our limited time offer. Go ad-free for just $2 a week. Support independent journalism.
“If the Supreme Court shows great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history, and our Electoral Process will be respected again!” Trump tweeted, in an exceptionally false attempt to force the Court to take the case.
He then tweeted this lie, claiming Democrats will pack the court with 25 new justices – something no one has ever even remotely suggested. Trump can’t keep his lies straight, though. Just hours earlier he claimed the number …