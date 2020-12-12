Contribute to Support SR

IF YOU ENJOY SR AND FIND IT USEFUL WOULD YOU PLEASE DONATE

When I began Schwartzreport my purpose was to produce an entirely fact-based daily publication in favor of the earth, the inter-connectedness and interdependence of all life, democracy, equality for all, liberty, and things that are life-affirming. Also, to warn my readers about actions, events, and trends that threaten those values. Our country now stands at a crossroads, indeed, the world stands at a crossroads where those values are very much at risk and it is up to each of us who care about wellbeing to do what we can to defend those principles. I want to thank all of you who have contributed to SR, particularly those of you who have scheduled an ongoing monthly contribution. It makes a big difference and is much appreciated. It is one thing to put in the hours each day and to do the work for free, but another to have to cover the rising out-of-pocket costs. For those of you who haven’t done so, but read SR regularly, I ask that you consider supporting it.

-- S

Click on a Book Cover to Order

Trump spirals further into fury – this time targeting the Supreme Court in a pressure campaign

Author:     David Badash
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     December 11, 2020
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2020/12/trump-spirals-further-into-fury-this-time-targeting-the-supreme-court-in-a-pressure-campaign/"

Just before the Court issued its dismissal statement Trump went on a crazed Twitter tantrum, aimed against the Court itself, anticipating I suspect his being a loser once again. Monday this criminal coup attempt should be over when the Electoral College votes and hands Loser Trump a final loss.

President Donald Trump Friday afternoon followed up his morning tweetstorm with an attack targeting the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump is now trying to pressure the nine justices to take up the “far-fetched” and “baseless” Texas case, supported by 17 other attorneys general, that would literally void the votes of millions of Americans in four states Trump lost.

Legal experts on both sides of the aisle have called the case ridiculous and say it has no chance, but that isn’t stopping Trump (who also had a “disgraced white supremacist” attorney file a motion to allow him to join the case.)Take advantage of our limited time offer. Go ad-free for just $2 a week. Support independent journalism.

“If the Supreme Court shows great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history, and our Electoral Process will be respected again!” Trump tweeted, in an exceptionally false attempt to force the Court to take the case.

He then tweeted this lie, claiming Democrats will pack the court with 25 new justices – something no one has ever even remotely suggested. Trump can’t keep his lies straight, though. Just hours earlier he claimed the number …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Trump spirals further into fury – this time targeting the Supreme Court in a pressure campaign
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

Opening to the Infinite

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

Stephan A. Schwartz | Nonlocal Consciousness & the Anthropology of Religions and Spiritual Practices

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com