Trump says he opposes funding USPS because of mail-in voting

Author:     Ellie Kaufman, Marshall Cohen, Jason Hoffman and Nicky Robertson
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     7:35 PM ET, Thu August 13, 2020
 Link: https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/13/politics/trump-usps-funding-comments-2020-election/index.html"

You have probably already heard multiple stories about how Trump and his orcs are gutting the Post Office, to stop Democrats from voting him out of office. Most of these stories are about mail-in ballots. But gutting the post office means a lot more than mail-in ballots. I live on an island and we have limited shopping so my wife and I, like most of the people we know, can meds, supplements, and a host of other things through the mail. And all of that is being sabotaged. Do you know someone, or have a family measure in military service aboard or aboard a ship? Are you a mom who sends your son or daughter favorite cookies, or family pictures to them through the mail? Do you depend on the mail to get the checks upon which your income depends? Is that how the VA sends you your meds?

This gutting of the Post Office by Trump and his orcs is perhaps the most blatant authoritarian anti-democratic move he has made. And the silence and lack of action from the Congress I find breath-taking.

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he opposes much-needed funding for the United States Postal Service because he doesn’t want to see it used for mail-in voting this November.By directly linking USPS funding to mail-in voting, Trump is fueling allegations that he is trying to manipulate the postal system for political gain. The pandemic has led to record-shattering levels of voting-by-mail, but Trump has tried to restrict the voting method because he says it will hurt his re-election and Republicans across the board.During an interview on Fox News, Trump said that if USPS does not receive the additional $25 billion funding request that Democrats included in the ongoing stimulus negotiations, then he believes the Post Office won’t be able to handle the influx of mail-in ballots in the upcoming election.”They want three and a half billion dollars for something that’ll turn out to be fraudulent, that’s election money basically. They want three and a half billion dollars for the mail-in votes. Universal mail-in ballots. They want $25 billion, billion, for the Post Office. Now they need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said, …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Trump says he opposes funding USPS because of mail-in voting
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com