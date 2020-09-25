Trump said Jews are ‘only in it for themselves’ and suggested they weren’t loyal to America: White House officials

Author:     Brad Reed
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     September 23, 2020
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2020/09/trump-said-jews-are-only-in-it-for-themselves-and-suggested-they-werent-loyal-to-america-white-house-officials/"

If you are a Jew, or a Black person, or a Hispanic and you have even considered voting for Trump, you need to sit down and talk to your better self because the truth is if you are any of those things you need to admit to yourself that Donald Trump holds you in contempt as a lesser being. He doesn’t even want to shake your hand.

Trump loathes Jews

A new report claims that President Donald Trump has privately accused American Jews of being more loyal to one another than to the United States.

Both current and former White House officials tell the Washington Post that Trump one time ranted about American Jews after getting off a phone call with Jewish lawmakers.

Specifically, the Post’s sources say the president “has muttered that Jews ‘are only in it for themselves’ and ‘stick together’ in an ethnic allegiance that exceeds other loyalties.”

Additionally, these sources say that Trump “has maintained that Black Americans have mainly themselves to blame in their struggle for equality, hindered more by lack of initiative than societal impediments,” while also telling aides that he “could never understand” why first lady Melania Trump would ever want to visit Africa.Defend democracy. Click to invest in courageous progressive journalism today.

A former White House official tells the Post that, when challenged by aides on his comments, Trump would say, “No one loves Black people more than me.”

Another former official said that their best defense of Trump is to say that he may not be an overt white supremacist.

“Woodrow Wilson was outwardly a white supremacist,” …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Trump said Jews are ‘only in it for themselves’ and suggested they weren’t loyal to America: White House officials
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rev. Dean

I have one son-in-law and two grandchildren who are black as well as one Native American grandchild, so I have a great affinity for their condition (meaning the way they are treated as second class citizens) in this society especially when it is run by people like Trump and his “Trumpeteers”.

Reply

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com