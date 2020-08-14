Trump requests mail-in ballot for Florida primary

Author:     Evan Semones
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     08/13/2020 10:45 PM EDT
Link: https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08/13/trump-requests-mail-in-ballot-395164"

Trump doesn’t want you to vote by mail, and he willing to do literally anything to see that you can’t, but he and his wife have voted by mail before, and want to do so again in November. You just couldn’t make the hypocrisy of Trump any clearer.

The day before publicly opposing funding to accommodate an expected surge in Americans voting by mail in this year’s presidential election, President Donald Trump requested a mail-in ballot to vote in Florida’s upcoming primary.

The elections website for Palm Beach County, Fla., where Trump is registered to vote, shows that mail-in ballots were requested for the president and first lady Melania Trump on Wednesday. The news was first reported by USA Today.

The ballots, according to the county’s supervisor of elections, would have to be picked up in person as the deadline has already passed for them to be mailed. Unlike some states where ballots can be post-marked by election day in order to be counted, the Trumps must return theirs by next Tuesday’s primary date.

Trump railed against voting-by-mail on Thursday, saying he opposes crucial funding for the U.S. Postal Service as part of an effort to discourage Americans from voting by mail in November.

The president has repeatedly demonized mail-in voting as governors across the country have sought to expand it amid the coronavirus pandemic, but has previously stated that some instances, including his, are permissible.

“If you’re president of the United States and if you vote …

