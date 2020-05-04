Trump removes US from global initiative to develop coronavirus treatments and vaccines

Author:    
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     May 2, 2020
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2020/05/trump-removes-us-from-global-initiative-to-develop-coronavirus-treatments-and-vaccines/"

As I was writing this comment I was listening to 60 Minutes do a story on the endless screw-ups, failures, and incompetencies of the Trump administration as seen in the lives of ordinary people. I had seen this story about Trump withdrawing from WHO a few days ago but thought, that can’t possibly be true, even Trump is not that manically egotistical and incompetent. I was wrong, he is.

History, I think, is going to record this crisis as the collective result of the most incompetent man ever to occupy the presidency, augmented by a Republican Party that simply doesn’t care about ordinary people, and made possible by the collective intent of those ordinary people to destroy their lives and society.

Am I exaggerating? According to fivethirtyeight Trump’s approval rating is 43.4% The sad truth we have to face is that the problem America faces is Americans. You cannot save a society when 43.4% of the people think what is happening is just fine, unless the other 56.6% to a man and woman vote against the continuation of this madness. What are you willing to do?

Despite the fact that the U.S. is the number one world hotspot for coronavirus, with nearly 1.13 million confirmed cases and over 65,605 deaths (nearly triple that of any other nation), the Trump administration has pulled the U.S. out of a World Health Organization (WHO) global initiative “to speed the development, production and distribution of drugs and vaccines against COVID-19,” a spokesman for the U.S. mission in Geneva told Reuters.

“There will be no U.S. official participation”, he said. “We look forward to learning more about this initiative in support of international cooperation to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 as soon as possible.”Defend democracy. Click to invest in courageous progressive journalism today.

Trump’s decision makes sense considering that he has been scapegoating the WHO for his downplaying of the ongoing pandemic’s viral threat despite receiving 12 classified briefings about its lethality. After blaming the WHO for “faulty reports” underscoring the coronavirus’s danger, Trump pulled U.S. funding from the United Nations’ health agency, a move widely condemned by world health leaders.

But as we reported, the WHO is just Trump’s sixth scapegoat for defecting blame: “First, it was the media that was at fault,” the Associated Press wrote. “Then, Democratic governors came …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Trump removes US from global initiative to develop coronavirus treatments and vaccines

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com