Trump rages at CDC — calling reports of COVID-19 deaths and infections ‘Fake news!’

Author:     Tom Boggioni
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     January 03, 2021
Although the media is consumed by the story of Trump openly committing sedition in a phone conversation with Georgia’s Secretary of State, and I support this. I don’t want this report about Trump’s tweets on Sunday about Covid to get lost. We now have almost 350,000 dead from Covid-19, and yet America’s response to this unparalleled pandemic has been a disaster from the start of incompetence and indifference at the Federal level because we have a psychopath in the White House. A man who simply can’t deal with reality, even today and who, in my opinion is, in fact, guilty of mass murder.

Donald Trump kicked off his Sunday morning by launching a full scale attack on the Centers for Disease Control, calling their reporting on COVID-19 infections and deaths “Fake News!.”

As the coronavirus death toll climbs and most states are seeing surges in infections, the outgoing president lashed out at CDC officials for reporting on the numbers to the public.

“The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of @CDCgov ‘s ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries, many of whom report, purposely, very inaccurately and low. “When in doubt, call it Covid.” Fake News!” he tweeted.…

