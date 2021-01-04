Trump rages at CDC — calling reports of COVID-19 deaths and infections ‘Fake news!’

Donald Trump kicked off his Sunday morning by launching a full scale attack on the Centers for Disease Control, calling their reporting on COVID-19 infections and deaths “Fake News!.”
As the coronavirus death toll climbs and most states are seeing surges in infections, the outgoing president lashed out at CDC officials for reporting on the numbers to the public.
“The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of @CDCgov ‘s ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries, many of whom report, purposely, very inaccurately and low. “When in doubt, call it Covid.” Fake News!” he tweeted.…