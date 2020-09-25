Trump pushes to expand ban against anti-racism training to federal contractors

Author:     Jacob Knutson, Orion Rummler
Source:     Axios
Publication Date:     Sep 23, 2020
 Link: https://www.axios.com/trump-discrimination-training-federal-contractors-63b3515d-9720-4d53-abfd-530262f9f9b8.html"

Here is Trump’s latest racist action. Short of holding a press conference wearing a KKK hood how much clearer does Trump have to make it that he is a racist who considers Black people, Brown people, Jewish people, and Muslim people lesser beings?

President Trump announced late Tuesday that the White House attempt to halt federal agencies’ anti-racism training would be expanded to block federal contractors from “promoting radical ideologies that divide Americans by race or sex.”

Why it matters: The executive order appears to give the government the ability to cancel contracts if anti-racist or diversity trainings focused on sexual identity or gender are organized. The memo applies to executive departments and agencies, the U.S. military, federal contractors and federal grant recipients.

Details: The White House said its order would “prohibit Federal agencies and Federal contractors from conducting training that promotes race stereotyping, for example, by portraying certain races as oppressors by virtue of their birth.”

  • The memo denounces “blame-focused diversity training” and “race or sex stereotyping or scapegoating” while acknowledging that “training employees to create an inclusive workplace is appropriate and beneficial.”
  • The president tweeted: “Americans should be taught to take PRIDE in our Great Country, and if you don’t, there’s nothing in it for you!”

The big picture: Trump signed an order last week to “promote patriotic education” through an effort called the 1776 Commission, while denouncing a New York Times’ project that investigated the impacts of racial injustice for …

Will

Another example of the dark gift of himself to say out loud what way too many flag waving Americans think. Very discouraging but until we bring all these destructive antihuman behaviors and attitudes into the light of day can we have a hope of dealing with a very common “virus” that infects humans of all cultures. I copied this bit on AlJazzra from Pope Francis’s address to the virtual UN conference. “The pandemic has shown us that we cannot live without one another, or worse still, pitted against one another,” he said. “This is why, at this critical juncture, it is… Read more »

Reply
Rev. Dean

Yes, Will; we are all one race: the HUMAN race. Nothing else matters than that as well as what the human race has done to the world and what we must do to save this one and only planet that we have almost totally destroyed.

Reply

