Trump promised 200,000 Covid-19 vaccinations a day. That’s 5 to 9 years to vaccinate the US.

Author:     German Lopez
Source:     Vox
Publication Date:     Sep 30, 2020, 11:50am EDT
 Link: https://www.vox.com/21495224/presidential-debate-trump-vaccine-coronavirus-covid

Trump is not that bright. He bragged about 200,000 vaccinations a day, not realizing that with a population of 333 million that would take 4.56 years if everything went without a hitch.

At the first presidential debate of the 2020 general election, President Donald Trump tried to reassure viewers about his Covid-19 response by promising that he’s ready to distribute a vaccine: “We have the military all set up. Logistically, they’re all set up. We have our military that delivers soldiers, and they can do 200,000 a day. They’re going to be delivering the vaccine.”

In reality, this would be a paltry amount of vaccine distribution. At a rate of 200,000 vaccinations a day, it’d take more than 1,650 days — nearly five years — to vaccinate the entire country. If everyone needs two doses, which could be the case with the first generation of vaccines, it would take more than nine years.

Presumably, Trump was saying the military would play a supplementary role to other efforts, with hospitals, family physicians, pharmacies, and others distributing the vaccine alongside the military. But if the military piece is really the highlight of Trump’s plan, the math shows it’s so little it shouldn’t reassure anyone.

Trump also claimed that the US will have a vaccine in the coming weeks, echoing previous comments he’s made that a vaccine will be ready in October. In the …

Link to Full Article:  Trump promised 200,000 Covid-19 vaccinations a day. That’s 5 to 9 years to vaccinate the US.
