Trump ‘pressured his ambassador Woody Johnson to ask the UK government to help move the British Open to his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland’ – despite ‘ban’ by tournament organizers
- Trump reportedly tried to get the US ambassador to the UK to arrange for the British Open to be held at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland
- New York Jets owner Woody Johnson IV reportedly asked the secretary of state for Scotland, David Mundell, in 2018, after pressure from Trump
- It was after in 2017 a Scottish Open sponsor said: ‘Politics aside, Trump would be an ideal venue — but you can’t put politics aside’
- Under the Constitution, a president is not allowed to benefit from gifts or profit from foreign governments
- Experts on ethics say he may have profited from the government having to pay for security at the event
- Johnson’s deputy Lewis A. Lukens emailed colleagues about what had happened and says he was forced out of his deputy role a few months later in 2019
- The British government told the Times in a statement that Johnson ‘made no request of Mr. Mundell regarding the British Open or any other sporting