Trump ‘pressured his ambassador Woody Johnson to ask the UK government to help move the British Open to his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland’ – despite ‘ban’ by tournament organizers

Author:     Leah Simpson
Source:     Daily Mail (U.K.)
Publication Date:     22:32 EDT, 21 July 2020
 Link: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8546947/Trump-Trump-pressured-ambassador-British-Open-Turnberry-golf-resort-Scotland.html"

With Donald Trump everything is a grift, and the point of being president is to use that authority to enrich yourself and your family. This must be the 100th story I have done about Trump and his grifts; there is no precedent for this level of presidential criminality in 244 years of American history.

Trump is pictured at his Trump International Golf Links course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on July 10, 2012. That club is said to be operating at a loss as well as Turnberry and one in Ireland
Credit: AFP/Getty
  • Trump reportedly tried to get the US ambassador to the UK to arrange for the British Open to be held at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland 
  • New York Jets owner Woody Johnson IV reportedly asked the secretary of state for Scotland, David Mundell, in 2018, after pressure from Trump 
  • It was after in 2017 a Scottish Open sponsor said: ‘Politics aside, Trump would be an ideal venue — but you can’t put politics aside’ 
  • Under the Constitution, a president is not allowed to benefit from gifts or profit from foreign governments
  • Experts on ethics say he may have profited from the government having to pay for security at the event 
  • Johnson’s deputy Lewis A. Lukens emailed colleagues about what had happened and says he was forced out of his deputy role a few months later in 2019
  • The British government told the Times in a statement that Johnson ‘made no request of Mr. Mundell regarding the British Open or any other sporting
