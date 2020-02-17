Trump Is Sending Elite Border Patrol Units to Make Arrests in Sanctuary Cities

Author:     PETER WADE
Source:     RollingStone
Publication Date:     FEBRUARY 15, 2020 2:48PM ET
 Link: https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-border-patrol-units-sanctuary-cities-953661/"

Under criminal Trump’s administration, the full thuggification of the U.S. Border Patrol has been achieved. I don’t see much difference between what Trump is ordering them to do, and what Hitler ordered the SS to do about going into cities to drag out Jews. The only difference between Hitler and Trump is the ovens.

Most Americans don’t seem to be aware that 91% of the people who grow the food they eat, 62.8% of the people who work in slaughterhouses and seafood cleaning and packing companies, 28% of physicians and surgeons, 16% of nurses, 23% of nursing aides and home healthcare workers are immigrants. Without immigrants, you would starve, and as people who live in rural areas are discovering, you could be without healthcare.

Oh, did I mention that it is well documented that criminal Trump himself routinely has employed undocumented workers at all his resorts, golf clubs, and hotels? Like everything else he says, his pronouncements about immigrants are all lies. But the Trumpers don’t care.

As for the Border Patrol thugs: I think they should be shunned by their neighbors, and when they come to an area or go into something like a supermarket everyone should turn their backs on them. They need to be ostracized by decent society.

Border Patrol agents holds a group thought to have entered the country illegally, near McAllen, Texas, along the U.S.-Mexico border. Credit: Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump is deploying border patrol agents from tactical units to sanctuary cities across the nation to arrest undocumented people.

According to the New York Times, one hundred agents from the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC), will assist local Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers with arrests of undocumented people in Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, New Orleans, Detroit and Newark, N.J.

The Times also notes that BORTAC is an elite tactical unit the goes through Special Forces-type training, carry stun grenades, and acts “essentially as the SWAT team of the Border Patrol.”

The president’s aggressive move counters those of local officials who have disregarded the administration’s call to enforce immigration policies that would lead to arrests and deportation of undocumented people.

ICE’s acting director, Matthew Albence released a statement that read in part, “As we have noted for years, in jurisdictions where we are not allowed to assume custody of aliens from jails, our officers are forced to make at-large arrests of criminal aliens who have been released into communities,” …

