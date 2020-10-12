Trump Is Killing the Economy Out of Spite

Author:     Paul Krugman
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Oct. 8, 2020
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/08/opinion/donald-trump-economy.html"

Paul Krugman, as is usually the case, sees through the political bloviation to the reality. I think the most dangerous period of American history will occur after Trump loses the election, and before Biden is sworn in, because Trump is an utterly narcissistic self-referential psychopath, and he is going to want to punish Americans for not re-electing him.

Last year Donald Trump called Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person.” Actually, she isn’t — but he is.

Trump’s vindictiveness has become a major worry as the election approaches. He has already signaled that he won’t accept the result if he loses, which seems increasingly likely though not certain. Nobody knows what chaos, possibly including violence, he may unleash if the election doesn’t go his way.

Even aside from that concern, however, a defeated Trump would still be president for two and a half months. Would he spend that time acting destructively, in effect taking revenge on America for rejecting him?

Well, we got a preview of what a lame-duck Trump presidency might look like Tuesday. Trump hasn’t even lost yet, but he abruptly cut off talks on an economic relief package millions of Americans desperately need (although as of Thursday he seemed to be backtracking). And his motivation seems to have been sheer spite.

Why do we need economic relief? Despite several months of large employment gains, America has only partly recovered from horrific job losses in the early months of the pandemic — and the pace of recovery has slowed to a …

Link to Full Article:  Trump Is Killing the Economy Out of Spite
Beth Alexander

The link to the full article has been corrected.

