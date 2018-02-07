Trump immigration plan could keep whites in U.S. majority for up to five more years

Author:     Jeff Stein and Andrew Van Dam
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     February 6 at 10:15 AM
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2018/02/06/trump-immigration-plan-could-keep-whites-in-u-s-majority-for-up-to-five-more-years/"

In rural Tidewater Virginia where I grew up, when you get through a complex deliberately obfuscated issue, we say you are down to the lick log, the essential point. Well with this story we are down to the lick log on what Trump and the Republicans are trying to do with their immigration policies. It is very ugly, and utterly racist. Read and weep.

Oh, the lick log is a log where salt crystals have formed that deer and other wildlife lick to get the salt they must have for health.

President Trump’s proposal to cut legal immigration rates would delay the date that white Americans become a minority of the population by as few as one or as many as five additional years, according to an analysis by The Washington Post.

The plan, released by the White House last month, would scale back a program that allows people residing in the United States to sponsor family members living abroad for green cards, and would eliminate the “diversity visa program” that benefits immigrants in countries with historically low levels of migration to the United States. Together, the changes would disproportionately affect immigrants from Latin America and Africa.

The Census Bureau projects that minority groups will outnumber non-Hispanic whites in the United States in 2044. The Post’s analysis projects that, were Trump’s plan to be carried out, the date would be between 2045 and 2049, depending on how parts of it are implemented.

(The Post’s methodology for estimating the annual impact of Trump’s proposed cuts is explained in more detail at the bottom of this report. Projecting this far into the future entails certain assumptions that could alter the range, but demographic experts said The Post’s approach was reasonable.)

 All told, the …
