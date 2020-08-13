Trump, House Republicans embrace candidate who has made racist statements, drawing attention to party’s tolerance of bigotry

Author:     Rachael Bade and Isaac Stanley-Becker
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     August 12, 2020 at 5:31 p.m. PDT
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/qanon-georgia-greene-trump/2020/08/12/150c3aa6-dcad-11ea-809e-b8be57ba616e_story.html"

Thursday’s Republican Scum Report shocks even me. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who will be the Republican candidate from Georgia, from a district so Red she will almost certainly win, even by her party’s appalling standards is an outlier. She is openly a White Supremacist anti-semite. That men and women and Georgis would vote for such a person is depressing enough, but the loud embracement of her by Trump and Republican Congressional leaders is just gob-smacking. It think it is telling us that this election over the next 83 days is basically going to be a contest between White racists and the rest of America. The Republicans are betting they can suppress or sabotage the voting process to the point that even though they are a minority, they can win — if not the vote, the electoral college.

Construction executive Marjorie Taylor Greene, third from left, claps with her supporters at a watch party in Rome, Ga., on Aug. 11, 2020.
Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

President Trump and Republican leaders’ embrace of a House candidate who has made racist statements and espoused the QAnon conspiracy theory is again highlighting the party’s willingness to tolerate extreme and bigoted positions.

Trump on Wednesday tweeted that Marjorie Taylor Greenewho won her Georgia primary Tuesday evening, was a “future Republican Star,” who was “strong on everything and never gives up — a real WINNER!” The office of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — who ignored multiple pleas from his members to wade into the primary to stop Greene — has said that he will seat her on congressional committees.

The decision has left many House Republicans privately griping about irresponsible leadership, even as they do little publicly to challenge the party’s position or to state their opposition to Greene’s joining their conference if she is elected in November, as is expected, in a reliably Republican district.

Greene promotes the QAnon conspiracy theory, whose followers believe Trump is battling a cabal of “deep state” saboteurs of his administration who worship …

