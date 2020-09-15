Trump Has Head-Scratching Solution For California Wildfires : ‘It Will Start Getting Cooler’

Author:     Lydia O’Connor and Chris D’Angelo
Source:     HuffPost
Publication Date:     09/14/2020 05:25 pm ET
 Link: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-climate-change-denier-california-wildfires_n_5f5fb16fc5b6e27db1314663"

Trump makes it clear that he does not believe in climate change. But also note, that he describe what is going on in California, Oregon, and Washington as a “management problem.” That isn’t true but, if it were, the federal government manages more forest land in those states than the state do. But what is even more alarming is his comments that “Science doesn’t know.” Sound just like his comments on Covid, doesn’t it?

Trump speaks during a briefing on wildfires with local and federal fire and emergency officials in Sacramento, California. Credit: Brendan Smialowski/Getty

President Donald Trump touched down in California on Monday to survey the wildfire damage and immediately launched into his usual talking points about poor forest management while denying the role of climate change

Trump arrived in Sacramento as more than two dozen major wildfires burned across the state. More than 2 million acres in the state have burned this year, a nearly 2,000% increase in land burned compared to this time last year.

At a roundtable discussion about the wildfires, California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot said Trump’s focus on forest management was obscuring the grim reality that climate change was behind the historically high temperatures and years of drought.

“It will start getting cooler. You just watch,” Trump fired back at Crowfoot, adding, “I don’t think science knows actually.”

Minutes before, when Trump had just disembarked his plane, reporters repeatedly asked him to acknowledge how climate change has influenced the situation. But Trump wouldn’t budge on his claims that the disaster is simply a matter of cleaning up the state’s forests. 

“I think this is more of a …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Trump Has Head-Scratching Solution For California Wildfires : ‘It Will Start Getting Cooler’
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com