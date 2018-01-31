Trump to give surplus military gear to law enforcement to keep children safe

There have been 11 school shootings in the first month of this year — as well as many other gun murders — and instead of addressing the core issues the Trump administration is going to cynically use those events to further its long term strategy of creating a militarized police state to control the population. Here is the evidence.

 

Alabama sheriff and his new military gear

There have been 11 school shootings this year alone. And Trump's answer to keep children safe at schools is to supply law enforcement with military gear.

In a meeting at the White House with mayors last week, Trump began:

“WE’RE ALSO GETTING YOU A LOT OF OUR EXCESS MILITARY EQUIPMENT, YOU KNOW ALL ABOUT THAT,” TRUMP BEGAN. “THE PREVIOUS ADMINISTRATIONS — BUT IN PARTICULAR, THE PREVIOUS ADMINISTRATION — THEY DIDN’T LIKE TO DO THAT, AND SOMEDAY THEY’LL EXPLAIN WHY. BUT WE HAD A LOT OF EXCESS MILITARY EQUIPMENT, WE’RE SENDING IT TO YOUR POLICE AS THEY NEED IT, AND IT’S MADE A TREMENDOUS DIFFERENCE.”

In August, Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday announced a roll back of the Obama-era restrictions on the transfer of surplus military equipment to police departments across the country.

Under the Law Enforcement Support Office, or the 1033 program, the Pentagon has supplied local police departments from 2006-2014 with “billions of dollars worth of grenade launchers, high-calibur firearms, camouflage gear, and armored personnel carriers used on battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan,” according to ThinkProgress.

President Obama put restrictions on such disbursement of surplus military gear in 2015 after police …

  1. samcrespi
    Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Spoke to a retired police officer about the current police reactive responses to what might otherwise be settled wihout killing. He told me that for many, joining the police was the ‘only job’ easily available in their area, as too often the ones who signed up hadn’t any or little higher education. If they’re young, able bodied, etc. they’re in. And it’s these newbies who are amped up, ready to shoot before asking questions. It’s very sad.. this situation endangers so many – on all sides, including the newbie.

