Trump is driving Indian tech students away from American universities

The Donald Trump administration’s protectionist rhetoric seems to have put off Indian students.
The number of Indian students enrolling for graduate-level programmes in computer science and engineering in the US declined by 21%, or 18,590, in 2017 compared to the previous year, according to a recent report (pdf) by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), a Virginia-based non-profit public policy research organisation. The report is based on data from the US department of homeland security.
This took a toll on the overall number of international students enrolling with US colleges, which fell by 4% in 2017, the report said.
“Indian graduate students completing degrees in science and engineering at US universities are a major source of talent for US companies,” NFAP said in its report. If the trend continues, it could have a profound negative impact on students, universities, companies, and the US economy, the report said. “The US government policy, such as the Trump administration’s announced plans to restrict the ability of international students to work after graduation, could accelerate any negative trends.”
International students constitute a large part of the students at most US universities, …
Indians have been used to drive down wages for all American IT workers. Now the rules are being tightened and there could be a shortage of Americans to take over because American kids stopped getting computer degrees years ago.
Almost all the major inventions in computing such as disk drives, multitasking, microprocessors, the internet, and many others were made in America by Americans long before the industry started importing a lot of Indian workers. The idea that we are dependent on immigrants for innovation is BS.