Trump disbands controversial voter fraud commission after states refuse to hand over Information

Under the guise of voter fraud, which factual analysis has shown does not exist in any meaningful way, the Trump administration under former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a noted architect of voter suppression, attempted to gain access to personal voter data. The states very properly resisted and, I am happy to report, carried the day. Trump has just announced the dismissal of the commission. Here’s the story. I consider it good news.

Donald Trump on Wednesday dissolved the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which was tasked with curbing voting fraud following the 2016 election.

Trump created the commission after railing against illegal voters, which he attributed—without evidence—to losing him the popular vote. In a statement attributed to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the administration cites states’ refusal to provide voter data to the commission as the reason for the president’s decision. The actual statement is written in the first person and appears to be from Trump himself.

The commission faced fierce opposition, including a federal lawsuit arguing its voter information collection efforts violated citizens’ right to privacy.…

