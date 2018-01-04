Trump disbands controversial voter fraud commission after states refuse to hand over Information

Donald Trump on Wednesday dissolved the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which was tasked with curbing voting fraud following the 2016 election.
Trump created the commission after railing against illegal voters, which he attributed—without evidence—to losing him the popular vote. In a statement attributed to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the administration cites states’ refusal to provide voter data to the commission as the reason for the president’s decision. The actual statement is written in the first person and appears to be from Trump himself.
The commission faced fierce opposition, including a federal lawsuit arguing its voter information collection efforts violated citizens’ right to privacy.…