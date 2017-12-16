Trump DHS adviser outed as a birther who thought Obama was bringing about ‘Zimbabwe-fication of America’

Author:     BRAD REED
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     15 DEC 2017 AT 08:54 ET
Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2017/12/trump-dhs-adviser-outed-as-a-birther-who-thought-obama-was-bringing-about-zimbabwe-fication-of-america/"

Here is the man who has made a senior advisor at the Department of Homeland Security. This is the contempt in which your wellbeing is held by the President. Basically government appointments have become an ATM machine to pay off the trolls and zombies who support Trump.

White House senior DHS adviser Frank Wuco

Frank Wuco, who has served as a White House senior adviser at the Department of Homeland Security since January, is a birther conspiracy theorist who also believed that the United States was transforming into the African country Zimbabwe under former President Barack Obama’s leadership.

CNN reports that, on his right-wing talk radio show, Wuco often made racially charged attacks against Obama. Among other things, he said that Obama knew nothing about the “black American experience,” while also lamenting the “the Zimbabwe-fication of America” that was occurring under Obama’s presidency.

He also promoted the conspiracy theory that Obama was not actually born in the United States, and asserted that Obama’s long-form birth certificate was a “questionable document.” Additionally, he promoted the work of notorious crank Jerome Corsi, who wrote an entire book whose purpose was to demand the release of Obama’s birth certificate.

Wuco also said that Obama went out of his way to sound “super ethnic” when speaking in front of black audiences, whereas he normally supposedly talked more like a white person.

“One thing that I noticed with Barack Obama is that whenever he addresses, whether it’s the Congressional Black Caucus or …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Trump DHS adviser outed as a birther who thought Obama was bringing about ‘Zimbabwe-fication of America’

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

<< Prev
Next >>

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com