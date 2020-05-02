Trump declares support for armed protestors storming Michigan capitol: “These are very good people”

Author:     ROGER SOLLENBERGER
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     MAY 1, 2020 6:51PM (UTC)
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2020/05/01/trump-declares-support-for-armed-protestors-storming-michigan-capitol-these-are-very-good-people/"

Just as Trump found the White Supremacy Neo-nazis in Charlottesville  to be “good people,” so he found the White racist milita Trumpers who flooded armed with assault weapons into the Michigan statehouse to be, “very good people, but they are angry.” America’s gun psychosis has nurtured an evil: the armed White Supremacist movement.

When you look at pictures of these people what do you see? What I see is a highly ritualized fear group, who mask their fear with hatred. They are a cadre, a cohort, very distinct, and they go to great lengths to define themselves. All are White. They are all male. They seem to range in age from 25 to 45. They all dress alike, particularly favoring Camo and baseball caps with the bills forward. They look like they smell. A large percentage are overweight with a belly hanging out over their pants. They favor a kind of frontier beard, and they clearly have a fetish about guns, particularly assault rifles.

This group is a growing menace in the country.  It is just a matter of time until there is an incident. And they are cultivated and funded by the uber-rich, for their own purposes. This is straight out of Germany in the early 1930s, as Hitler was coming to power. If you think that isn’t true spend a few minutes doing a Google on “the rise of Nazism” and read what comes up.

Protestors try to enter the Michigan House of Representative chamber and are being kept out by the Michigan State Police Credit: EFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty 

President Trump threw his support behind armed right-wing protesters who entered the Michigan Capitol shouting and blocked the office of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, claiming that they are “very good people, but they are angry.”

“The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire,” Trump tweeted. “These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal.”

The president did not explain what he meant by “a deal.” Whitmer, a Democrat who has become a favorite punching bag for the president, extended the state’s social distancing guidance Thursday through May 15. However, she lifted many of the restrictions which had become a flashpoint for the protests, such as opening travel between primary and second homes and allowing residents to go boating and play golf. (Golf carts still remain verboten, though.)

Residents are still required to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing in public, and non-essential businesses cannot open.

Though smaller than an earlier event known as

