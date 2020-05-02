Trump declares support for armed protestors storming Michigan capitol: “These are very good people”

President Trump threw his support behind armed right-wing protesters who entered the Michigan Capitol shouting and blocked the office of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, claiming that they are “very good people, but they are angry.”
“The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire,” Trump tweeted. “These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal.”
The president did not explain what he meant by “a deal.” Whitmer, a Democrat who has become a favorite punching bag for the president, extended the state’s social distancing guidance Thursday through May 15. However, she lifted many of the restrictions which had become a flashpoint for the protests, such as opening travel between primary and second homes and allowing residents to go boating and play golf. (Golf carts still remain verboten, though.)
Residents are still required to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing in public, and non-essential businesses cannot open.