Trump campaign paid $2.7 million to groups that organized rally that preceded Capitol riots

Author:     Brad Reed
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     January 22, 2021
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/trump-coup-2650069726/"

Former President Trump’s political organization, at his direction, paid millions of dollars to organize the rally that at his urging turned into an insurrection to overthrow democracy and capture Speaker Pelosi and hang former Vice President Pence. The facts are now clear and indisputable, Trump did everything in his power to end democracy in America, and to keep himself in power.

Trump attempting to destroy democracy in the United States

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign paid a total of $2.7 million to groups that organized the political rally that directly preceded the now-infamous riots at the United States Capitol building on January 6th.

Bloomberg reports that legal filings show the Trump campaign paid $1.7 million to Event Strategies Inc., the organization that was primarily responsible for the rally’s stage and production management.

In addition to Event Strategies, several prominent GOP operatives raked in campaign cash for organizing the rally, including Maggie Mulvaney, the niece of former Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; Megan Powers, who was an operations manager for the rally; and GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren.Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more.

At the rally, Trump urged his supporters to march to the Capitol building to show “strength” that would convince members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

These supporters would go on to forcibly enter the Capitol building to start a riot that would result in five deaths.

Trump was impeached last week in the House of Representatives on a charge of …

