Trump Campaign Coordinator and ‘Family Values’ Republican Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Trafficking, Faces Life in Prison

Author:     CARLOS BALLESTEROS
Source:     Newsweek
Publication Date:     11/19/17 AT 5:25 PM
 Link: http://www.newsweek.com/republican-sex-trafficking-child-trump-coordinator-716348?utm_source=internal&utm_campaign=most_read&utm_medium=most_read3"

Sexual dysfunction is one of the hallmarks of conservative religiosity. It is a very real and particularly toxic part of christofascism.  Almost every day I see at least one story on this trend but, today I saw seven, all dealing with christofascists caught up in some kind of sexual dysfunction issue. I thought about doing the entire day’s edition on this one subject but decided, when I saw some reports on good news trends, not to waste the issue on that topic, although I consider it to be an important trend. So I will just let this single report stand for the whole. You get the point.

In the interest of full disclosure I have to admit that I feel sorry for Mr. Shortey. It’s a shame he could not have grown up in a family and a community where he could feel free to express his homosexuality in a healthy manner.

Ralph Shortey, former Trump campaign coordinator for Oklahoma and Republican state senator, plead guilty to child sex trafficking.

Ralph Shortey, a former Oklahoma state senator and county campaign coordinator for President Donald Trump’s campaign last year, will plead guilty to a child sex trafficking charge after being accused of soliciting sex from a 17-year-old boy in March.

In exchange for his guilty plea, government prosecutors have agreed to drop three counts of child pornography against him.

Shortey is scheduled to plead guilty on November 30, two weeks before his trial was set to commence on December 5. Sex trafficking of a minor carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, but Shortey could be sent to life in prison for the offense at a sentencing hearing in early 2018.

Shortey is married and has four children.

“Mr. Shortey feels this is a necessary step in putting this painful and humiliating ordeal behind him, for both himself, his family and for the state of Oklahoma,” Shortey’s attorney Ed Blau said on Friday.

On March 9, Shortey surrendered to police on charges of engaging in child prostitution, transporting a minor for prostitution and engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a

