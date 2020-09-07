Trump Breaks With US History of Global Cooperation in Eradicating Diseases

Author:     Sasha Abramsky
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     September 5, 2020
 Link: https://truthout.org/articles/trump-breaks-with-us-history-of-global-cooperation-in-eradicating-diseases/"

A global pandemic, you would think, would call for a worldwide cooperative effort to find a vaccine, much as under the Obama administration there was a worldwide effort to deal with Ebola. But under Trump, well that’s a different world run on different values. So while the rest of the world cooperates and shares research on Covid-19, the U.S. is on its own. Everything that could be done incorrectly in this pandemic, under Trump, has been done incorrectly. The history of America’s poor choices during this year will be studied for decades for its incompetence.

Trump at White House waving off questions from journalists. Credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / Getty 

Buried amid this week’s avalanche of news about the Trump administration’s posturing and pandering to extremists and conspiracy theorists was one action that is fraught with peril in relation to the global pandemic we face: The decision to end U.S. participation in international efforts to develop and to globally distribute a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump is seeking to justify the decision by citing U.S. opposition to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is a key party to the effort. But in reality, it is an epic act of global sabotage.

The effect of this petty and punitive plan is that U.S. vaccine advances over the coming months and years won’t be a centerpiece of a coordinated plan to get new vaccines widely distributed in poor countries. It also means that, if the U.S. vaccine development program under Operation Warp Speed doesn’t bear fruit, the U.S. will be outside of the technology and vaccine-sharing agreements likely to be negotiated by most of the world’s countries. Earlier this summer, WHO reported that at least 150 countries were discussing the shape that the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility would …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Trump Breaks With US History of Global Cooperation in Eradicating Diseases
lauren raine

True evil, inspired by greed, in plain sight. This is so big pharmaceutical companies can have all the rights to any vaccine they may develop in the U.S., and make “a killing”. Will the American people wake up? This is literally killing them.

Reply

