Trump blocks desperately needed national testing program, says tests make things “look bad”

Author:     Dan Froomkin
Source:     Press Watch
Publication Date:     May 7, 2020 4:44 pm EDT
 Link: https://presswatchers.org/2020/05/trump-blocks-desperately-needed-national-testing-program-says-tests-make-things-look-bad/"

This statement by Trump is so obviously stupid it is breath-taking. But it is very revealing. It makes perfect sense if your own approach to the pandemic is to get re-elected and that from Trump’s is what matters. The health and wellbeing of the peasants, as he sees us, is only marginally important.

The single most disastrous element of the failed federal response to the Covid-19 pandemic is Donald Trump’s continued refusal to launch a massive federal effort to develop the capacity to test more Americans for the virus.

Without magnitudes more testing, public health experts agree, reopening the country is a death sentence for countless Americans, particularly the less affluent. And only the federal government is capable of what’s required.

On Wednesday, Trump explained himself with an extraordinarily revealing quote – one that included both a lie and a confession.

“In a way, by doing all this testing we make ourselves look bad,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday,

It was a lie because the number of tests administered in the U.S. – currently about 7 million – is tiny compared to the actual need.

And it was a confession because Trump was acknowledging that he sees testing as a matter of his own political health rather than the public’s.

The context of his comment was also revealing, because he was speaking entirely about the public perception of the problem rather than the problem itself — and started off by ascribing ill intent to the media for accurately reporting its …

