Trump Bible Study Leader: Government’s Job Is To ‘Quell Evil’ and Punish Sin

Here is the latest about the devil’s bargain between the christofascist cult and the Trump administration. This is a partnership in direct contradiction to what the Founders planned for America, and it has dangerous and serious implications for our democracy and politics.

Ralph Drollinger

Ralph Drollinger’s Capitol Ministries is out with its first-of-the-year Bible study for public officials. Capitol Ministries runs weekly Bible studies for members of the Trump administration Cabinet and dozens of members of Congress, and has aggressive plans to expand its already significant reach at local, state and international levels.

Drollinger pretends that his group does not push a particular policy agenda, but the Bible study guides he publishes make it clear that his particular worldview and interpretation of the Bible is directly tied to right-wing economic and social policies, such as his portrayal of social welfare programs as unbiblical and his insistence that only righteous Christians can make righteous lawmakers and judges.

Drollinger’s first Bible study of 2018 focuses on the importance of public officials understanding sin the way he does—not only as individuals’ failure to conform to the moral law of God, but also the fallenness and sinfulness of the world itself. He tells public officials that “a proper biblical understanding” of sin should influence their “thinking and formation regarding public policy.”

“This study is integral to your ability to form a Christian worldview,” writes Drollinger:

It is critically important for the public servant to view the

  1. nexus5th
    Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 5:15 am

    It’s the Government’s job to promote the general welfare and establish policy to maintain a Just Democratic system. Religion has absolutely no role in this process. It is fine to live as a Christian, but it is NOT the job of Government to “form a Christian worldview”

