Trump Announces ‘Patriotic Education’ Commission

At the White House Conference, President Trump said history teachers’ focus on slavery has taught children to hate their country and announced a national commission to promote “patriotic” education.
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
Many educators say schools in our country need to do a better job teaching students about white supremacy and systemic racism. President Trump is arguing for the opposite. Yesterday, he again went out of his way to portray protests in American cities as more violent than they really are. This time, though, he blamed what he called left-wing indoctrination in schools and universities. Trump said he wants to create a commission to promote, quote, “patriotic education.”
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Patriotic moms and dads are going to demand that their children are no longer fed hateful lies about this country. American parents are not going to accept indoctrination in our schools.
GREENE: For more on this, let’s turn to NPR education correspondent Cory Turner. Good morning, Cory.
CORY TURNER, BYLINE: Good morning, David.
GREENE: Tell us more about the president’s argument here.
TURNER: Well, he tried to frame the protests in response to the deaths of Black men and women at …