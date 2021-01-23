Contribute to Support SR

Trump and Justice Dept. Lawyer Said to Have Plotted to Oust Acting Attorney General

Author:     Katie Benner
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Jan. 22, 2021, 7:44 p.m. ET
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/22/us/politics/jeffrey-clark-trump-justice-department-election.html"

As I told you yesterday, as time goes on we will learn more and more about how close we came to losing democracy in America, and that ultimately Trump will be the equivalent for the United States of Nero, Caligula, and Commodus for Rome — the worst of the worst. But, I confess, I didn’t think the revelations would come quite this quickly and be this bad.

Jeffrey Clark, a Trumpian roach, who led the Justice Department’s civil division, had been working with President Donald J. Trump to devise ways to cast doubt on the election results. Credit: Susan Walsh/Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department’s top leaders listened in stunned silence this month: One of their peers, they were told, had devised a plan with President Donald J. Trump to oust Jeffrey A. Rosen as acting attorney general and wield the department’s power to force Georgia state lawmakers to overturn its presidential election results.

The unassuming lawyer who worked on the plan, Jeffrey Clark, had been devising ways to cast doubt on the election results and to bolster Mr. Trump’s continuing legal battles and the pressure on Georgia politicians. Because Mr. Rosen had refused the president’s entreaties to carry out those plans, Mr. Trump was about to decide whether to fire Mr. Rosen and replace him with Mr. Clark.

The department officials, convened on a conference call, then asked each other: What will you do if Mr. Rosen is dismissed?

The answer was unanimous. They would resign.

Their informal pact ultimately helped persuade Mr. Trump to keep Mr. Rosen in place, calculating that a furor over …

Link to Full Article:  Trump and Justice Dept. Lawyer Said to Have Plotted to Oust Acting Attorney General
