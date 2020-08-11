Trump admitted on live TV he will ‘terminate’ Social Security and Medicare payroll tax funding if reelected in November

Author:    
Source:     Raw Story/Common Dreams
Publication Date:     August 9, 2020
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2020/08/trump-admitted-on-live-tv-he-will-terminate-social-security-and-medicare-if-reelected-in-november/"

You have probably already heard this, but I want to bring it back into focus because while everyone hears it, we have all become so accustomed to Trump’s lies that we don’t really hear how radical what he is saying is. Nothing he says can be taken as truthful, but he is consistent in his intentions, and I take this seriously. If this man is re-elected America, as we know it, will end.

Credit: Michael Tercha/Getty

President Donald Trump on Saturday afternoon openly vowed to permanently “terminate” the funding mechanism for both Social Security and Medicare if reelected in November—an admission that was seized upon by defenders of the popular safety net programs who have been warning for months that the administration’s threat to suspend the payroll tax in the name of economic relief during the Covid-19 pandemic was really a backdoor sabotage effort.

Announcing and then signing a series of legally dubious executive orders, including an effort to slash the emergency federal unemployment boost by $200 from the $600 previously implemented by Democrats, Trump touted his order for a payroll tax “holiday”—which experts noted would later have to be paid back—but said if he won in November that such a cut would become permanent.Defend democracy. Click to invest in courageous progressive journalism today.

The Trump campaign was apparently so satisfied with the public acknowledgement of the president’s promise to make the payroll tax permanent—a move that would inherently bankrupt the Social Security system—that it clipped the portion of the press conference and shared on social media immediately after it concluded. The president’s critics did as well, though they carried a different …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Trump admitted on live TV he will ‘terminate’ Social Security and Medicare payroll tax funding if reelected in November
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com