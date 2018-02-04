Trump Administration Wants to Arrest Mayors of ‘Sanctuary Cities’

Say goodbye to democracy, we didn’t care enough to fight for it.

ICE raid and capture Credit: AP/Richard Drew

The Department of Justice is considering subjecting state and local officials to criminal charges if they implement or enforce so-called sanctuary policies that bar jurisdictions from cooperating with immigration authorities. Immigration advocates argue such a move would be illegal.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen made the disclosure Tuesday during a Senate committee hearing on the department’s operations.

“The Department of Justice is reviewing what avenues might be available,” Nielsen said. “The context of this is of course not only putting my [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] officers at risk, but also finding an efficient and effective way to enforce our immigration laws.”

She said it’s safer for immigration agents to do their jobs if they have the assistance of local and state jurisdictions.

The Justice Department’s review follows a chilling warning earlier this month from the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Thomas Homan, who said California would feel the wrath of his agency because of its decision to become a sanctuary state. Homan also called for local and state elected officials to be charged with federal crimes for adhering to sanctuary policies.

 

  1. sam
    Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 8:57 am

    This is not about democracy. This is about state and local officials violating federal law to “protect” people who have violated federal law by entering the US illegally. Those officials will bow down on the day the checks stop coming from Washington.

