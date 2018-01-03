Trump Administration to Roll Back Fines for Nursing Home Abuse

Author:     Emily Wells
Source:     truthdig
Publication Date:     DEC 30, 2017
 Link: https://www.truthdig.com/articles/trump-administration-roll-back-fines-nursing-home-abuse/"

Do you have a parent, a grandparent, or a sibling in a nursing home? Well you better monitor their care with increasing attention because, thanks to the Trump administration, regulatory oversight of such facilities has been significantly degraded. Here’s the story.

The nursing home industry, which has long been awash in claims of health violations and neglect, may soon be freed from the kinds of penalties it has paid in the past. A new Trump administration policy will roll back fines against nursing homes cited for mistreatment or abuse.

The American Health Care Association and the nursing home industry are largely in favor of the move, having requested the change to Medicare’s penalty protocols in 2016. The Hill reports:

The American Health Care Association had argued that inspectors were too focused on finding wrongdoings at nursing homes instead of assisting the facilities.

“It is critical that we have relief,” Mark Parkinson, the group’s president, wrote in a letter to Donald Trump, then president-elect, in December 2016.

According to the [New York] Times, nearly 6,500 nursing homes have received at least one citation for a serious violation since 2013 and about two-thirds of those have been fined by Medicare.

Under the new rules, regulators are now discouraged from giving nursing homes fines, in some cases. Fines for some homes may also be decreased as a result of the new guidelines.

Some worry that the new policies could allow the mistreatment of nursing …

