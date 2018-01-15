Trump Administration Mysteriously Grants Lucrative Waiver to Bank That President Owes Millions

Author:     David Sirota
Source:     Alternet
Publication Date:     January 10, 2018, 7:21 AM GMT
 Link: https://www.alternet.org/news-amp-politics/trump-administration-mysteriously-grants-lucrative-waiver-bank-president-owes"

The level of corruption in America, and particularly within the Trump administration, is simply mind-boggling. Whatever else happens to Trump he is making millions of dollars being president. Great job, even possible perk, work three hours a day, spent a third of your time taking a vacation to play golf. It’s like something out of a satire novel, only not funny.

The Trump administration has waived part of the punishment for five megabanks whose affiliates were convicted and fined for manipulating global interest rates. One of the Trump administration waivers was granted to Deutsche Bank — which is owed at least $130 million by President Donald Trump and his business empire, and has also been fined for its role in a Russian money laundering scheme.

The waivers were issued in a little-noticed announcement published in the Federal Register during the Christmas holiday week. They come less than two years after then-candidate Trump promised “I’m not going to let Wall Street get away with murder.”

Under laws designed to protect retirement savings, financial firms whose affiliates have been convicted of violating securities statutes are effectively barred from the lucrative business of managing those savings. However, that punishment can be avoided if the firms manage to secure a special exemption from the U.S. Department of Labor, allowing them to keep their status as “qualified professional asset managers.”

In late 2016, the Obama administration extended temporary one-year waivers to five banks — Citigroup, JPMorgan, Barclays, UBS and Deutsche Bank. Late last month, the Trump administration issued new, longer waivers for those same banks, granting …

