Trump administration lifts ban on making viruses more deadly — and transmissible

Author:     KALI HOLLOWAY
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     25 DEC 2017 AT 21:55 ET
Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2017/12/trump-administration-lifts-ban-on-making-viruses-more-deadly-and-transmissable/"

Creating deadlier viruses in the laboratory; what could possibly go wrong? The Obama administration asked that question and looked at the data and discovered there have been just shy of 400 accidental events where things could have gone seriously wrong, and only good luck and the skill of scientists, prevented a catastrophe. But the Trump administration has reversed all that. I guess we’ll see what happens.

This image obtained March 31, 2016 courtesy of Purdue University/ Kuhn and Rossmann research groups shows a representation of a near-atomic level map of Zika virus.
Credit: AFP

Some horror movie tropes just come off as unbelievable, they’re so ridiculous and overused. Like, “Girl who falls down for no apparent reason while being chased by a killer.” Or, “Group of friends that decides to split up when it’s obvious being alone will get you murdered.” And then there’s this one: “Science laboratory creates horrible disease that will inevitably escape and kill all of humanity,” which might be the most unbelievable, since it defies both logic and actual laws. Or rather, it did until Tuesday, when the U.S. government announced it was lifting a three-year ban on federal funding for experiments that alter viruses to make them even deadlier.

“Gain-of-function” research, in which scientists make pathogens more powerful or easily transmissible, is aimed at preventing disease outbreaks by better understanding how they might occur. The studies allow scientists, working in a highly controlled environment, to learn how a flu virus might mutate into a superbug capable of killing millions—a sort of game of wits played to gain insight into nature’s unpredictability. …

