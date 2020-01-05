Trump administration is quietly “gutting” tax law to give big new breaks to corporations

Author:     IGOR DERYSH
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     JANUARY 1, 2020 11:00AM (UTC)
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2020/01/01/trump-administration-is-quietly-gutting-tax-law-to-give-big-new-breaks-to-corporations/"

Here is the latest in the Neo-feudalism Trend. The Republican Party is turning ordinary Americans into peasants while enriching the already rich to fantasy levels.

Always remember that Steven Mnuchin made his fortune evicting people from their homes, a truly vile person.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The Trump administration quietly used loopholes built into the 2017 tax cuts to give big corporations an even bigger tax savings.

The tax cut bill passed by Republicans in 2017 overwhelmingly benefited the wealthy and big corporations, according to a House Budget Committee report issued earlier this year. The law gave individuals a modest short-term tax cut while permanently slashing corporate taxes from 35 percent to 21 percent. The new law has greatly contributed to the 50 percent growth in the budget deficit since President Trump took office.

But that was not enough for big corporations, which launched intense lobbying efforts to carve out even bigger breaks in the bill’s loopholes. The effort led the Treasury Department to quietly change rules to hand big companies an even bigger tax break, according to The New York Times, costing taxpayers billions in lost revenue.

“Treasury is gutting the new law,” University of Houston tax law professor Bret Wells told the Times. “It is largely the top 1 percent that will disproportionately benefit — the wealthiest people in the world.”

Republicans used budget reconciliation, a congressional process that allowed the Senate to pass the tax …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Trump administration is quietly “gutting” tax law to give big new breaks to corporations

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com