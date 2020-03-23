Trump Administration Asks States to Bury Unemployment Claim Figures

The US Department of Labor sent guidance to state labor agencies on Wednesday, asking them to hold off on releasing unemployment claims data earlier than the regularly scheduled national report on initial claims, according to a state labor agency.
The department asked state officials in an email Wednesday to only “provide information using generalities to describe claims levels (very high, large increase)” and keep the exact figures under embargo until next Thursday, according to The New York Times, which obtained the email.
“States should not provide numeric values to the public,” Gay Gilbert, the administrator of the department’s Office of Employment Insurance, wrote in the email, the Times reported.
Government figures already show that Americans are starting to lose their jobs in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Before the pandemic hit the US, initial unemployment insurance claims were between roughly 210,000 and 230,000 a week.
Last week, 281,000 Americans filed for their first week of unemployment benefits — a sudden 33% spike from the week before that is “clearly …