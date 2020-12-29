Contribute to Support SR

Trophy hunters killed one animal every three minutes over the last decade, damning study reveals, with creatures gunned down from helicopters

Author:     Michael Powell
Source:     Daily Mail (U.K.)
Publication Date:     11:17 EST, 27 December 2020
 Link: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9089835/Trophy-hunters-killed-one-animal-three-minutes-decade-damning-study-reveals.html"

It tells you a lot about the Trump family that Donald Trump’s sons are big game killers. I have always thought big game hunting for trophies is a disgusting and immoral activity and have never killed any animal with a gun. The fact — that’s right the fact — is there is nothing sporting about hunting animals, whether they are lions or bunnies.

The only justification for doing so, in my opinion, is if you need their bodies for meat to feed yourself and your family. And I say this as a veteran who the Army tried to turn into a sniper because my marksmanship, as a result of my constant competitive shooting, was the highest they had seen in the proceeding two years (Happily, I became a medic). Anyone who knows how to competently use his weapon, and has the appropriate weapon, can kill any animal. There is no sport in it. You might as well shoot a cow in a field, or a squirrel in your driveway.

Trump’s disgusting cretinous sons bragging they killed an endangered animal
  • More than 1.7 million animals have been slaughtered in the past decade
  • Wealthy hunters are competing to kill the most highly prized creatures
  • Some hunters are even shooting pigs from helicopters in latest US craze

Bloodthirsty trophy-hunters are killing one animal every three minutes, a damning exposé of the industry has revealed.

More than 1.7 million animals, including lions, elephants and endangered rhinos, have been slaughtered in the past decade, with wealthy hunters competing to kill the most highly prized creatures.

The devastating figures have emerged in a book which highlights the links between the £300 million-a-year industry and powerful global elites.

Trophy Leaks: Top Hunters And Industry Secrets, by Eduardo Goncalves, also reveals the latest craze among American hunters is to shoot pigs from fast, low-flying helicopters. It claims that:

  • South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa is a member of a breeding programme that has raked in millions of pounds selling rare animals to trophy-hunters;
  • Almost 800 hunters have won the ‘African Big 5’ prize, an industry award for killing at least one lion, elephant, leopard, a black or white rhino, and a buffalo;
  • Hunting lobbyists Safari Club International (SCI) awards
Link to Full Article:  Trophy hunters killed one animal every three minutes over the last decade, damning study reveals, with creatures gunned down from helicopters
