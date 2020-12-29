Trophy hunters killed one animal every three minutes over the last decade, damning study reveals, with creatures gunned down from helicopters
- More than 1.7 million animals have been slaughtered in the past decade
- Wealthy hunters are competing to kill the most highly prized creatures
- Some hunters are even shooting pigs from helicopters in latest US craze
Bloodthirsty trophy-hunters are killing one animal every three minutes, a damning exposé of the industry has revealed.
More than 1.7 million animals, including lions, elephants and endangered rhinos, have been slaughtered in the past decade, with wealthy hunters competing to kill the most highly prized creatures.
The devastating figures have emerged in a book which highlights the links between the £300 million-a-year industry and powerful global elites.
Trophy Leaks: Top Hunters And Industry Secrets, by Eduardo Goncalves, also reveals the latest craze among American hunters is to shoot pigs from fast, low-flying helicopters. It claims that:
- South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa is a member of a breeding programme that has raked in millions of pounds selling rare animals to trophy-hunters;
- Almost 800 hunters have won the ‘African Big 5’ prize, an industry award for killing at least one lion, elephant, leopard, a black or white rhino, and a buffalo;
- Hunting lobbyists Safari Club International (SCI) awards