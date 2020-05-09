Top Trump donor who gave more than $2 million to the GOP picked to run Postal Service

A major donor to President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee was selected as the new head of the US Postal Service on Wednesday.
Louis DeJoy, a North Carolina businessman who is heading up fundraising for the 2020 Republican National Convention, was approved by the USPS Board of Governors to become “the first postmaster general in two decades who did not rise through the agency’s ranks,” The Washington Post reported.
DeJoy has given more than $2 million to the Trump campaign and Republican causes since 2016, according to the report, including $1 million to the Republican National Committee and $650,000 to the Trump Victory Fund.
DeJoy’s wife, Aldona Wos, has also risen through the ranks of Trumpworld. Trump nominated Wos to be ambassador to Canada earlier this year, replacing Kelly Craft, another top donor who has since been promoted to U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Wos is also the vice chair of the president’s Commission on White House Fellowships. She previously served as ambassador to Estonia under former President George W. Bush.
“Louis DeJoy understands the critical public service role of the United States Postal Service and …