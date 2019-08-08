Top climate change scientist quits USDA, says Trump administration tried to bury his study

Author:     CHRIS MILLS RODRIGO and REBECCA BEITSCH
Source:     The Hill
Publication Date:     08/05/19 08:56 AM EDT
 Link: https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/456153-top-climate-change-scientist-quits-usda-saying-trump-administration"

We are very close to hopelessly unprepared for climate change because of Trump. Yet, I just looked at fivethirtyeight and discovered that Gilroy, El Paso, and Dayton have had NO effect on Trump’s approval rating. At the moment he has 42,1% approval rating across all reliable polls.

As I have said over and over, Trump is a symptom, not the disease. The truth that few in media will say or write is that four out of ten American voters are just fine with what has happened to America. As the New York Times reported today, “The share of Americans who say they have a favorable view of him has increased significantly since the 2016 election.”

That being true I am afraid that America, at the federal level, and in many states, is going to make wholly inadequate preparations for climate change. So you better get started working at the local level.

A top climate scientist is quitting the Department of Agriculture (USDA), accusing the Trump administration of attempting to bury a report he authored about rising carbon dioxide levels affecting rice yields, Politico reported Monday.

Lewis Ziska, a 62-year-old plant physiologist who has worked at the USDA for over 20 years, told the outlet that department officials not only questioned the findings of the study but also tried to suppress press coverage of it.

“You get the sense that things have changed, that this is not a place for you to be exploring things that don’t agree with someone’s political views,” he said in an interview. “That’s so sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how sad that is.”

Ziska’s study found that rising carbon dioxide levels were causing rice to lose nutrients.

A USDA spokesperson told The Hill in a statement that objections to promoting Ziska’s rice study were based on scientific disagreement, not political considerations.

“This was a joint decision by ARS national program leaders — all career scientists — not to send out a press release on this paper,” the spokesperson said, citing three concerns with the data used in the report.

“USDA is not suppressing climate …

