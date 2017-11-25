Top 17 ​Health Problems That Improved in People Who Switched From GMO to Organic Diets

Author:     Jeffrey M. Smith
Source:     EcoWatch
Publication Date:     Nov. 12, 2017 11:00AM EST
 Link: https://www.ecowatch.com/health-gmo-to-organic-diets-2508836936.html"

To be honest I have never been clear about GMOs, but I am clear about one thing: We don’t really know the long-term implications of this technology so it is probably best to avoid it. Consequently, in our house, we do not eat GMO foods.

To choose healthier, non-GMO brands, check out the Non-GMO Shopping Guide.

Citation: Survey Reports Improved Health After Avoiding Genetically Modified Foods. https://responsibletechnology.org/irtnew/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Improved-Health-by-Avoiding-GMOs-by-Jeffrey-Smith.pdf

 

A peer-reviewed article released Tuesday in the International Journal of Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine and conducted by the Institute for Responsible Technology revealed that the health of all of the participants improved after switching to a non-GMO diet or simply reducing the amount of GMO foods they ate.

The results, from more than 3,250 people, mostly in the U.S., closely matched reports by physicians around the nation who have seen similar results when their patients change to largely non-GMO and organic diets.

Participants reported improvements in 28 conditions; digestive problems was the most often cited at 85.2 percent. The vast majority said their conditions were significantly improved, nearly gone or completely recovered.

Health problems that improved include:

1. Digestive: 85.2%

2. Fatigue, low energy: 60.4%

3. Overweight or obesity: 54.6%

4. Clouding of consciousness, “brain fog”: 51.7%

5. Food allergies or sensitivities: 50.2%

6. Mood problems, such as anxiety or depression: 51.1%

7. Memory, concentration: 48.1%

8. Joint pain: 47.5%

9. Seasonal allergies: 46.6%

10. Gluten sensitivities: 42.2%

11. Insomnia: 33.2%

12. Other skin conditions (not eczema): 30.9%

13. Hormonal problems: 30.4%

14. Musculoskeletal pain: 25.2%

15. Autoimmune disease: 21.4%

16. Eczema: 20.8%

17. Cardiovascular problems, including high …

