Top 100 counties with the highest COVID death rates voted for Trump by 18 points

Author:    
Source:     ACA Signups.net
Publication Date:     03/06/2021 - 12:01pm
 Link: https://acasignups.net/21/03/07/weekly-update-which-counties-have-highest-capita-rates-covid19-cases-and-deaths"

Social outcome data — real facts, as opposed to fantasies or ideology — is the product of scientific research measuring the effects of choices made by public officials who are put into office by voters. It is a measurement of how democracy works and is supposed to work. So here we have yet another proof about the inferior nature of Republican governance, and a case study in how what you vote for shapes your life. QED.

Mass murderer Donald Trump

The 100 U.S. counties with the highest death rates from COVID-19 voted for former President Donald Trump by 18 points, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The data below comes from the GitHub data repositories of Johns Hopkins University, except for Utah, which comes from the GitHub data of the New York Times due to JHU not breaking the state out by county but by “region” for some reason.

Important:

  • Every county except those in Alaska lists the 2020 Biden/Trump partisan lean; Alaska still uses the 2016 Clinton/Trump results (the 2020 Alaska results are only available by state legislative district, not by county/borough for some reason…if anyone has that info let me know)
  • I define a “Swing District” as one where the difference between Biden & Trump was less than 6.0%. FWIW, there’s just 187 swing districts (out of over 3,100 total), with around 33.7 million Americans out of 332 million total, or roughly 10.2% of the U.S. population.
  • For the U.S. territories, Puerto Rico only includes the case breakout, not deaths, which are unavailable by county equivalent for some reason.

With those caveats in mind, here’s the top 100 counties ranked …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Top 100 counties with the highest COVID death rates voted for Trump by 18 points
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved